Holiday home tours return to Hannibal

Hannibal (WGEM) - Hannibal’s Historic Holiday Home Tours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The tours will feature six homes - several of which are more than 100 years old.

According to Historic Hannibal Marketing Council President Katy Welch, the houses will be decked out for Christmas to welcome Tri-State visitors.

“So this is a great opportunity for people to be able to peek inside,” said Welch. “Hopefully spark some interest to get to purchase and restore other homes in the downtown.”

Tickets for the tours cost $10.

You can pick them up on Friday at Java Jive and the Mark Twain Boyhood Home Museum or grab your tickets at The Widow Douglas House on Saturday night.

