Honoring veterans by laying ‘Wreaths Across America’

National cemeteries in Keokuk and Quincy are part of nearly 4,000 to participate in National Wreaths Across America Day.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Updated: 44 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - On Saturday, thousands of wreaths will be placed on graves at national cemeteries across the nation as a way to honor veterans during the holiday season.

In coordination with the non-profit Wreaths Across America, about 1,800 wreaths have already been laid at Keokuk National Cemetery. Still, the final few will find their place at a ceremony on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wreaths are based on sponsorships or family members purchasing wreaths for their loved ones.

”This season, we will not be able to meet our goal. There are almost 5,000 graves here, we laid about 1,800, so we’re still a little ways away from our goal, but one of these years, we’re hoping to place a wreath on every stone,” Keokuk Volunteer Location Coordinator Mindy Rude said.

Wreaths are $17 and can be purchased anytime throughout the year.

On Saturday, a wreath will be placed for each branch of the military as well as for prisoners of war and those who went missing in action.

A ceremony will also be held at the Quincy National Cemetery that same day at 10 a.m. Shuttle buses will be available at Quincy Senior High School.

Quincy and Keokuk are part of more than 3,700 national cemeteries participating in National Wreaths Across America Day.

