Hoops Highlights: QHS Girls fall on the road; Canton Sweeps Unity

QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy High girls basketball traveled to East Moline and fell on the road to United Township 56-52. Jada Brown led the Blue Devils with 15 points. Macomb girls’ basketball defeated West Hancock in overtime.

Across the river, in Canton, the Tigers Swept Unity in both boys’ and girls’ basketball. In the boy’s game, Preston Brewer led all scorers with 25 points.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.