Hospital report: December 15, 2023

Hospital Reports
Hospital Reports(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Deaths:

Steven D. Wilson, age 54, of Quincy, died on Dec. 13 in his home.

Jeffrey Eugene Schild, age 66, of Quincy, died on Dec. 12 in his home.

David Curtis “Curt” Mumpower, age 61, of Quincy, died on Dec. 14.

Steven M Henze, age 63, of Mendon, IL, died on Dec. 13 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Births:

Dakota Hatfield and Amber Jackson of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Josh German and Hannah Johnson of Quincy welcomed a boy.

Landon Tenhouse and Alexis Mcginnin of Quincy welcomed a boy.

