Mostly cloudy, but still warm for December

Mostly cloudy skies today, but dry.
Mostly cloudy skies today, but dry.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mid to upper-level clouds continue to pour into the Tri-States this morning. Heading into the afternoon, these clouds will become thicker and more widespread. South/southeasterly winds helped to keep our temperatures up some overnight, so we are starting off in the upper 30s to mid 40s. With the warmer start to the day and consistent south/southeasterly winds temperatures will be well above normal again. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s. Another decent day temperature wise to get things done outside or go for a walk. By tonight, we will have cloudy skies with lows in the low 40s.

Confidence is now very high that we will get rain between the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow. It will not be a continuous rain, but will come in waves. Rain should transition to drizzle before ending tomorrow evening/night. By the time the rain comes to an end, everyone should get at least 0.25″, while some could come closer to 0.40″. This rainfall will certainly not be enough to bust the ongoing drought, but it will help to keep conditions form worsening. As for temperatures tomorrow, we will be a little cooler in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University

Latest News

Rain looks likely beginning Friday night.
The rain forecast has changed since Wednesday
Highs today will make it into the mid 50s. That is well above normal for this time of year.
Not feeling like December today
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning
16 degrees above average
Is it really winter?