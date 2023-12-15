Mostly cloudy, but still warm for December

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mid to upper-level clouds continue to pour into the Tri-States this morning. Heading into the afternoon, these clouds will become thicker and more widespread. South/southeasterly winds helped to keep our temperatures up some overnight, so we are starting off in the upper 30s to mid 40s. With the warmer start to the day and consistent south/southeasterly winds temperatures will be well above normal again. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s. Another decent day temperature wise to get things done outside or go for a walk. By tonight, we will have cloudy skies with lows in the low 40s.

Confidence is now very high that we will get rain between the overnight hours tonight and into tomorrow. It will not be a continuous rain, but will come in waves. Rain should transition to drizzle before ending tomorrow evening/night. By the time the rain comes to an end, everyone should get at least 0.25″, while some could come closer to 0.40″. This rainfall will certainly not be enough to bust the ongoing drought, but it will help to keep conditions form worsening. As for temperatures tomorrow, we will be a little cooler in the mid 40s.

