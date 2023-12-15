New structure to display ‘Locks of Love’ at Lover’s Leap

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - A beloved Hannibal tradition of putting a ‘Lock of Love’ at the top of Lover’s Leap has a new display.

From what officials said came about naturally, the tradition involves couples attaching a lock to the fence.

Due to safety concerns and the abundance of locks, which comprised the fence over time, Hannibal Parks and Rec officials urged citizens not to continue.

“We hear about other cities having to deal with this and it just organically happened that these locks were put on to the fence and so we didn’t want the fences to be weakened any longer, so, we had to do something,” said recreation supervisor Mary Lynne Richards.

After a discussion between park board members, the decision to create a stand-alone structure of two hearts for people to continue the tradition was put into place.

Richards said they are happy to have a solution that pleases everyone involved. She said she is particularly excited that the display features a place to discard keys, as that had also been a troubling issue.

“The keys can be put into this slot instead of thrown down into the river where they are swallowed by wildlife or just littered, that had been a problem,” Richards said. “So we’re really happy that this was included as part of the design, a place where the keys can go.”

The remaining locks on the fence will be removed around the first of the year. Park officials recommend if you still have the key or combination to your lock, transfer it before they are removed.

Hannibal Machine built the structure for $3,200.

