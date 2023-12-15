Pritzker, Jewish leaders celebrate Hanukkah at Governor’s Mansion

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Thursday is the last night of Hanukkah in 2023. That afternoon, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker hosted Illinois Jewish leaders at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield for this year’s menorah lighting.

Hanukkah is always a celebration but this year it comes at a precarious time for Jews around the world as they’re dealing with a rise in antisemitism following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel, which has led to a war between the nation and terrorist group in the Gaza Strip.

“I could spend all of our time together today talking about our community’s grief, our sorrow, our fear. It’s at the forefront of all of our minds. I will not focus on that other than to say this, hate is evil,” Pritzker said.

He also denounced Islamophobia, racism, anti-Christian bigotry and anti-LGBTQ hate.

Chabad Jewish Center of Springfield Rabbi Mendy Turen said he’s been lucky not to encounter not to encounter a lot of hate in Illinois’ capital city but it’s still a frightening time. Despite that, he still tries to keep a positive outlook.

“There’s a few tips for that. One, look at a little less, follow a little less closely the negativity and try to stay focused on following the positivity, but it is frightening and it is scary,” Turen said.

Both Turen and Pritzker agree on something else as they deal with the rise in anti-Jewish hate, they’re proud of their heritage and religion.

“I’m proud of being Jewish and to share my heritage with the people of our state during Hanukkah, an honor and a privilege that my ancestors who escaped antisemitic terror in Ukraine could never have imagined,” Pritzker said.

“The reason we feel more proud is because whenever there’s any sort of oppression, any sort of negativity, the response that we like to take is to be prouder, to be more excited, to be more involved,” Turen said.

Turen also said he wants to see peace for everyone. He encourages all of us to do their smart part to help achieve that goal.

