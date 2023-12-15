Proposition 2 Aims to Secure $8 Million for Critical Improvements for Palmyra School District

Proposition 2 Aims to Secure $8 Million for Critical Improvements for Palmyra School District
Proposition 2 Aims to Secure $8 Million for Critical Improvements for Palmyra School District(none)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -In a bid to enhance safety, security, and overall educational facilities, the Palmyra School District is gearing up for major developments through Proposition 2, a crucial initiative aimed at securing $8,000,000 for critical improvements.

Superintendent of Palmyra School District ,Jason Harper, emphasized the need for substantial projects across all three school buildings. Harper stated, “ The funding would allow for us to do some major projects at all three buildings, those project areas would include safety and security, infrastructure, and, of course, upgrades to some educational facilities as well.”

Among the proposed upgrades, one of the critical focuses is the removal of 22,000 square feet of asbestos tile at Palmyra Elementary.

Additionally, the plan includes replacing the original galvanized piping installed in 1959. Harper explained, “That is deteriorating from the interior; a lot of the joints are rusting, and we’ve had some breaks this year from our galvanized piping.”

A new safety entrance is proposed for Palmyra Middle School, alongside upgrades to multiple classrooms, the kitchen, and the gym at Palmyra High School. Teachers, like Mrs. Knoche, believe these changes would provide a better learning experience for students, keeping up with the evolving needs of education

If approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged. The approved ballot language reads, “Shall the Board of Education of the Palmyra R-I School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Eight Million Dollars ($8,000,000) for the purpose of providing funds. ”The taxpayers’ debt service payment would not increase and remain at $0.6730 per one hundred dollars for the duration of the project.

The school district anticipates most renovations to take place in the summer of 2025. Harper expressed the district’s commitment, stating, “We want to make sure the school district is serving the community to the best of its ability, and we feel like these projects will be good for our kids and our families.”

The filing deadline for the April 2, 2024 election is January 23, 2024. An open house will be held in January.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
Crystal Quade announces her intention to run for Missouri governor in 2024.
Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade filing abortion rights resolution
National cemeteries in Keokuk and Quincy are part of nearly 4,000 to participate in National...
Honoring veterans by laying ‘Wreaths Across America’
Betty Cooper Hearnes discusses the massive renovation project she took on when she was first...
Former Missouri First Lady Betty Cooper Hearnes passes away