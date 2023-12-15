Proposition 2 Aims to Secure $8 Million for Critical Improvements for Palmyra School District

QUINCY (WGEM) -In a bid to enhance safety, security, and overall educational facilities, the Palmyra School District is gearing up for major developments through Proposition 2, a crucial initiative aimed at securing $8,000,000 for critical improvements.

Superintendent of Palmyra School District ,Jason Harper, emphasized the need for substantial projects across all three school buildings. Harper stated, “ The funding would allow for us to do some major projects at all three buildings, those project areas would include safety and security, infrastructure, and, of course, upgrades to some educational facilities as well.”

Among the proposed upgrades, one of the critical focuses is the removal of 22,000 square feet of asbestos tile at Palmyra Elementary.

Additionally, the plan includes replacing the original galvanized piping installed in 1959. Harper explained, “That is deteriorating from the interior; a lot of the joints are rusting, and we’ve had some breaks this year from our galvanized piping.”

A new safety entrance is proposed for Palmyra Middle School, alongside upgrades to multiple classrooms, the kitchen, and the gym at Palmyra High School. Teachers, like Mrs. Knoche, believe these changes would provide a better learning experience for students, keeping up with the evolving needs of education

If approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged. The approved ballot language reads, “Shall the Board of Education of the Palmyra R-I School District, Missouri, without an estimated increase in the current debt service property tax levy, borrow money in the amount of Eight Million Dollars ($8,000,000) for the purpose of providing funds. ”The taxpayers’ debt service payment would not increase and remain at $0.6730 per one hundred dollars for the duration of the project.

The school district anticipates most renovations to take place in the summer of 2025. Harper expressed the district’s commitment, stating, “We want to make sure the school district is serving the community to the best of its ability, and we feel like these projects will be good for our kids and our families.”

The filing deadline for the April 2, 2024 election is January 23, 2024. An open house will be held in January.

