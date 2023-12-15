QPD partners with Adams County E.M.S. for active shooter drill

QPD and Adams County E.M.S. partner up for active shooter drill.
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local police and first responders came out to a Tri-State school to make sure kids, school faculty and the whole community is safe.

In recent years, Quincy Police Department has annually come to Quincy High School after hours to practice active shooter drills. This year they partnered up with the Adams County E.M.S..

“To give protection to our E.M.S. crew,” said QPD detective Taylor Dralle. “So they can provide medical aid to those that are wounded that happen in active shooter scenario.”

Dralle said the idea is to think ahead.

“Unfortunately in our world, we’ve had multiple instances of an active threat of some sort an active shooter or bombing or something of that nature and we’re just trying to prepare our Quincy police officers to respond to those if and when those were to occur in Quincy,” she said.

Adams County E.M.S. chief John Simon said that way they can focus solely on the wounded individual.

“There have been other incidences that have occurred across the United States where in that delay, albeit a responsible delay, they want to make sure its safe for E.M.T.s and paramedics, and patients have waited upwards of 30 minutes,” Simon said. “By using the concept of a rescue task force, we can have medics and E.M.T.s delivering that life saving treatment within minutes.”

According to the FBI, 50 active shooting incidents occurred in the U.S. in 2022. That number of active shooter incidents increased by more than 60% compared to 2018.

