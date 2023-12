QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Walgreens pharmacy was temporarily closed on Friday.

A store official told WGEM they only have one pharmacist and had to close due to the pharmacist having a family emergency.

Officials reported the pharmacy will be open at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The rest of the store is open for normal business hours.

