Rainy Start the Weekend; Cooler Weather Early Next Week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Partly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures will give way to gradually increasing rain chances overnight as a low-pressure system meanders across the northern Missouri valley. Overnight tonight, low temperatures in the low to mid-40s will be running almost 20-degrees above normal! As the low-pressure system approaches our western tier of counties expect rain chances to gradually increase with light rain developing by early Saturday morning and continuing into Saturday afternoon. Much of the area looks poised to pick up 0.25″ - 0.50″ rainfall with this system, with much of this rain falling on Saturday. While this won’t be a washout from sunrise to sunset these occasional showers look to persist into late Saturday under mostly cloudy skies as daytime high temperatures reach the mid-40s. Behind this system an arctic high pressure settles into the region to start the work week. While Sunday sees clearing skies and high temperatures once again in the low to mid-50s the arctic air will settling into the region on Monday, where we will see highs only in the low to mid-30s with overnights lows in the teens to lower-20s to kick off your Tuesday. While this arctic air will signal a brief end to the above-average streak of temperatures we’ve enjoyed as of late these temperatures just bring us closer to seasonable averages for mid-December. Another streak of warm temperatures in the low to mid-50s is set to return by midweek.

Our Futurecast model shows rain overspreading the region by Saturday morning at 7 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

