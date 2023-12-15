Rainy Start the Weekend; Cooler Weather Early Next Week

Rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.50" are expected through Saturday evening.
Rainfall amounts of 0.25" to 0.50" are expected through Saturday evening.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Jesse Risley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Partly cloudy skies and above normal temperatures will give way to gradually increasing rain chances overnight as a low-pressure system meanders across the northern Missouri valley. Overnight tonight, low temperatures in the low to mid-40s will be running almost 20-degrees above normal! As the low-pressure system approaches our western tier of counties expect rain chances to gradually increase with light rain developing by early Saturday morning and continuing into Saturday afternoon. Much of the area looks poised to pick up 0.25″ - 0.50″ rainfall with this system, with much of this rain falling on Saturday. While this won’t be a washout from sunrise to sunset these occasional showers look to persist into late Saturday under mostly cloudy skies as daytime high temperatures reach the mid-40s. Behind this system an arctic high pressure settles into the region to start the work week. While Sunday sees clearing skies and high temperatures once again in the low to mid-50s the arctic air will settling into the region on Monday, where we will see highs only in the low to mid-30s with overnights lows in the teens to lower-20s to kick off your Tuesday. While this arctic air will signal a brief end to the above-average streak of temperatures we’ve enjoyed as of late these temperatures just bring us closer to seasonable averages for mid-December. Another streak of warm temperatures in the low to mid-50s is set to return by midweek.

Our Futurecast model shows rain overspreading the region by Saturday morning at 7 AM.
Our Futurecast model shows rain overspreading the region by Saturday morning at 7 AM.(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies today, but dry.
Mostly cloudy, but still warm for December
Rain looks likely beginning Friday night.
The rain forecast has changed since Wednesday
Highs today will make it into the mid 50s. That is well above normal for this time of year.
Not feeling like December today
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning