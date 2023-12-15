Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
QU Hawks Head Coach Gary Bass
Gary Bass resigns as head football coach for Quincy University
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release
Sheila Colter, left, decided to give her employees some Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off tickets...
Boss buys team lottery tickets for Christmas - and they win big

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Sheriff arrested for DUI in marked vehicle, driving two times over legal alcohol limit