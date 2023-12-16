Central Fire Station holds open house

Attendees could find themselves on fire truck rides around the block.
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local firefighters hosted an annual Christmas open house to celebrate the holidays. On Friday night, Quincy’s Central Fire Station held their annual Christmas open house.

Attendees could find themselves on fire truck rides around the block, as well as live music from the Salvation Army Band and a chance to meet with Santa himself. Drinks and cookies were given out to guests.

“Just seeing the community come down and get together to see Santa. Watching the kids and their faces going on fire truck rides. We love the Christmas cheer. Everybody coming together, being able to come down and enjoy their time with fire truck rides and see Santa,” said Quincy firefighter Ryan Willingham.

The event ran from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with special treats from Santa himself.

