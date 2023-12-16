Christmas shipping deadlines approaching

Post office officials said the coming days are crucial if you plan on mailing any packages ahead of Christmas.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - As you purchase those last minute Christmas presents, it’s important to keep shipping times in mind as we inch closer to the holiday.

Post office officials said the coming days are crucial if you plan on mailing any packages ahead of Christmas.

The USPS said Saturday is the deadline to ship items via Ground Advantage if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

Monday is the deadline for Priority Mail delivery, and Wednesday is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clean up after Pike County, IL train derailment.
Cleanup efforts underway for 20 car train derailment in Pike County, Illinois
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to block an Illinois law banning some high-power semiautomatic weapons
Shots fired on Washington Street.
Quincy home hit by apparent gunfire
Joseph M. Lindsay / 718 Kentucky St.
Kentucky Street arson suspect denied pretrial release

Latest News

Electric power lines in Springfield, Illinois.
Illinois Commerce Commission rejects ComEd and Ameren Illinois’ grid plans
Post office officials said the coming days are crucial if you plan on mailing any packages...
Christmas shipping deadlines approaching
Park officials recommend if you still have the key or combination to your lock, transfer it...
New structure to display ‘Locks of Love’ at Lover’s Leap
Walgreens
Quincy Walgreens pharmacy temporarily closed