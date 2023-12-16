Christmas shipping deadlines approaching

QUINCY (WGEM) - As you purchase those last minute Christmas presents, it’s important to keep shipping times in mind as we inch closer to the holiday.

Post office officials said the coming days are crucial if you plan on mailing any packages ahead of Christmas.

The USPS said Saturday is the deadline to ship items via Ground Advantage if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

Monday is the deadline for Priority Mail delivery, and Wednesday is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.

