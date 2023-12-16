Class of 2023 Blessing-Rieman nursing students graduate

21 students graduated.(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Another batch of graduates are ready to enter the local healthcare industry. On Friday afternoon, a commencement ceremony for 20 Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Science graduates was held at The Crossing.

“It is so surreal,” said nursing graduate Jena Craig. “It has been such a long and hard journey. And I’m finally to the end. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Craig’s one of 12 who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

“I plan to start my nursing career at Hannibal Regional Hospital and NICU,” Craig said. “I’m very, very excited to begin there.”

Other students like Natalie Howell got an associate’s degree in health information management.

“I actually work at Blessing right now as a medical coder,” Howell said. “But I’ll be taking my certification exam. Probably late spring.”

Howell got the prestigious Outstanding Student award.

“It’s a really great honor and I appreciate it,” Howell said.

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Science President Brenda Beshears said every commencement ceremony comes with a boost to the local workforce. But that’s not all.

“Every graduation class is a huge boom to our economic development in our region,” Beshears said. “As our young adults move from this chapter in their life and pay for college and all the expenses of this phase. To the adult phase where they are contributing to society.”

Beshears said the school works hard to help fill the abundance of specialized positions available in the local healthcare industry.

“They go through psychiatric nursing, they go through pediatrics, and they go through general med surgeon,” Beshears said.

Some students also graduated with a Master’s of Science in Nursing and RN to BSN.

