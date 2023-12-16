Hospital Report: December 16, 2023

WGEM Hospital Report
By WGEM Staff
Deaths:

Nina Katherine Young, age 88, of Gravois Mills, Mo., formerly of Quincy, died on December 13.

Mary Lou Grant Quincy, age 75, of Quincy, died on December 14 in Sunset Home.

Donald Felix McCaughey, age 88, of Quincy, died on December 15 in his home.

Sandra A. Koetters, age 81, of Quincy, died on December 15 in her home.

Barbara J. Dance, age 77, of Quincy, died on December 15.

Births:

No births to report today.

