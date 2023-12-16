Illinois Commerce Commission rejects ComEd and Ameren Illinois’ grid plans

CHICAGO (WGEM) - Utility companies Ameren Illinois and ComEd have to submit new grid-improvement plans to the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) after commissioners rejected their proposals Thursday to comply with a 2021 state law requiring Illinois transition away from fossil fuels.

“This was the first place where the utilities laid out their detailed plans for making investments in the grid to meet CEJA’s climate and equitable goals, and the commission determined that the utilities had not met their burden,” said Brad Klein, a senior attorney with the Environmental Law and Policy Center.

Klein was one of the attorney’s who argued in favor of rejecting the proposals to the ICC.

Both utilities’ proposals were designed to bring their power grids in line with the standards laid out in the 2021 Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA). The law outlaws using fossil fuels in Illinois by 2045.

Klein said the law also prioritizes affordability and equity.

“This case with the Illinois Commerce Commission is where the rubber meets the road for implementing those goals,” Klein said. “The law sets the goals, the utility puts the plans together and now the commission is responsible to make sure those plans are actually going to hit those goals.”

Klein said the utilities did not show commissioners their plans’ benefits would outweigh the cost to consumers.

“The Commission’s decisions today protect Illinois ratepayers and the goals CEJA created. Illinois’ utilities are specifically required to consider affordability and cost-effectiveness so that customers are not unfairly asked to shoulder undue costs tied to the state’s energy transition,” said ICC Chairman Doug Scott in a press release. “While we are not yet at the finish line, compliant plans from the state’s largest utilities will help lead us to an energy transition that works for all Illinoisans.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also weighed in on the decision Thursday. He spoke before he reviewed it. He believes nobody is against utilities being allowed to upgrade their infrastructure, but it can’t be done with large rate increases.

“I don’t think the goal here is to say ‘you can’t upgrade your transmission lines,’ for example, or your underground natural gas pipelines,” Pritzker said. “I do think that the goal is to make sure that those numbers, the amounts that are being proposed, are reasonable.”

This is the second recent ICC decision going against the wishes of the utility companies. The commission green-lit lower than expected gas-rate increases on Nov. 16.

Abe Scarr, the director of the Illinois Public Interest Research Group, feels there’s been a sea change on the ICC.

“It just shows that this commission is ready to hold utilities to a high standard. In the past, if utilities had come in with deficient plans like this, regulators would be a little intimidated to go as far as just to say, nope,” Scarr said.

The ICC also approved lower rate increase Thursday compared to what Ameren Illinois and ComEd were asking for.

Ameren Illinois and ComEd also released statements following ICC’s decision.

In a statement, Ameren Illinois Vice President of Regulatory Policy and Energy Supply Matt Tomc said:

“We are disappointed with the Commission’s decision today. Ameren Illinois’ plan was the result of a transparent two-year regulatory process with significant and unprecedented input from stakeholders, including the ICC’s own expert staff. It meets the statutory requirements of the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act. It ensures that the electric grid is safe, secure, and reliable for the millions of downstate Illinois homes and businesses that depend on it, while also facilitating achievement of the state’s clean energy goals. We are continuing to carefully evaluate the order to determine our response.”

In a statement, ComEd said:

“The final order was issued late last night; we are currently reviewing it to ensure a comprehensive understanding of its findings and their implications. However, we can say at this time that we are very disappointed with the outcome. That said, we remain committed to working with all stakeholders, including our regulators, to deliver a cleaner, more equitable, and brighter energy future for the northern Illinois communities we’re privileged to serve.”

