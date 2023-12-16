John Wood Mansion hosts candlelight tours during the holidays

QUINCY (WGEM) - The John Wood Mansion hosted the first night of candle-light tours on Friday night.

Each room set the tone for visitors to get into the holiday spirit.

Governor John Wood created several holiday traditions in his mansion many years ago.

“The Wood’s had their Christmases in here,” said Docent Rich Keppner.

The candlelight tours help visitors reminisce and take part in a local tradition.

“A view of the past, but a view of their wonderful tradition by men and women like the woods,” said Docent Reg Ankrom.

The mansion offers a one-of-a-kind experience you can’t get anywhere else.

“It was considered one of the 100 greatest artifacts in the state of Illinois for architecture,” Ankrom said.

Friday night, the mansion was decorated in elegant Christmas décor.

“So it’s a beautiful home and it’s laid out beautifully for this event,” Ankrom said.

Organizers said they want the event to boost holiday morale and honor Quincy’s rich history.

Each room was filled with several decorated trees, poinsettias and historic toys.

“Seven rooms beautifully decorated by the staff at the Historical Society for Christmas,” Ankrom said.

And each room had a different tradition to help show visitors what makes the mansion so special.

“Every tree in the house and there’s several, have been decorated in different ways and so we can see different traditions over the years in Quincy,” Ankrom said.

All so the visitors could get a true appreciation for Christmas time in Quincy.

“We hope they get way more in the Christmas spirit you know the joy of Christmas, and kick start the Christmas holidays here in Quincy,” Keppner said.

The John Wood Mansion will have four more candlelight tours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, 22, 23, and 26.

Organizers said appointments are required for the tours. To make an appointment call the Historical Society of Quincy and Adams County’s office at 217-222-1835

