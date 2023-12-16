Missouri legislation aims to help kids practice critical thinking in K-12

Concerns over AI-generated media spur efforts to reinforce Missourian’s scrutiny of information
By Joe McLean (WGEM)
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A bill pre-filed in the Missouri House of Representatives would create a new pilot program aimed at helping K-through-12 students be more resilient to misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories.

State Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, is filed the bill as concerns grow about the spread of AI-generated media circulating online and with it, huge potential for confusion and chaos.

“Unfortunately, today, children are receiving so much information, and they receive it in so many different ways that we never had to deal with as adults,” Murphy said.

The media environment has dramatically expanded in the last three decades, beginning with the surge of cable TV in the late 1980s, continuing with the rise of the internet in the 1990s, and escalating with the adoption of social media in the 2000s.

“Artificial Intelligence is now going to be the challenge of the of the next generation,” Murphy predicted.

The “Media Literacy and Critical Thinking Act,” if passed, would launch a program in select schools to develop strategies for how to improve student’s ability to think critically and process incoming information whatever the source.

Amy Simons, a professor at the Missouri School of Journalism, said each person’s media consumption, if not proactively managed, can become exclusively managed by an algorithm, the top priority of which is usually to retain the user’s attention.

“The media landscape is both saturated, and it’s splintered,” Simons said. “So, we are increasingly, – because of the way that algorithms work and the ways sources of information are fed to us on our social media streams or through ads, – we are becoming more and more insular.”

The idea behind Murphy’s bill is to build a student’s natural, healthy skepticism of what they see and hear and understand their own bias and that of others.

It’s the same process employed by journalists in verifying their information.

“That’s something that really today we need to be training everybody to do,” Simons said. “That’s not just a skill journalists need.”

In October polls shows Americans have the lowest trust and confidence in news media ever.

Murphy said the more consumers understand about how their news sources verify information, the easier it will be for them to know which news sources to trust.

“We’re gonna have to make everybody a journalist in their own way, they have to learn how to how to verify what they’re seeing,” Murphy said.

