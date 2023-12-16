Sports Extra: Milestones in Iowa, Palmyra shines in Mendon, and other High School Basketball action

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Quincy High continues their unbeaten start to the season as they pick up the win vs United Township. Central Boys defeat QND on their home floor, and Griggsville-Perry drops their second in a row. Macomb gets the Road victory vs Liberty.

Quincy Notre Dame girls defeated Hannibal for the opening game of “Rumle on the River”. Palmyra sweeps Unity, and Mary Kate Bendlage scored her 1000th point for HTC

