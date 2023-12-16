Wreaths Across America Ceremony held in Quincy to honor local veterans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Each of over 500 graves were decorated with a wreath at Quincy National Cemetery on Saturday.

It’s part of the National Wreaths Across America Day and 3,700 other locations participate in the wreath-laying ceremony nationwide.

Organizers said the wreaths are a salute to the lives and the memory of those who served our country.

Quincy’s Wreaths Across America ceremony remembered 563 veterans on Saturday at the Quincy National Cemetery.

“By saying their names we want to make sure they’re not forgotten,” said Ursa Willing Workers 4-H member Kodi Duke.

Ursa 4-H club members have coordinated the event for five years now.

Every veteran has their name read out loud and a wreath placed on their tombstone.

Duke has veterans in her own family and said the ceremony plays a vital role to honor every veteran in the community.

“And I feel like this is a way that I can get everyone to feel like they are remembered and they are honored and without this I don’t feel like I could do that,” Duke said.

It also makes the community reflect on their veterans and respect the freedoms they fought for us to have.

“Their service was not forgotten, we are so grateful for everything they’ve done,” Duke said.

Linda Godsey said she wanted to pay homage to her grandfather Dr. Colonel Robert Lee Whitfield and his accomplishments.

“Surgeon in the Korean War and World War II and he also served on the army surgeon staff, and he was also a chief advisor in Shanghai China for two years,” Godsey said.

She knows how important the special tribute is to support our community’s heroes.

“I love that we have this in Quincy and that we have an opportunity to remember those before us and even those that are serving now,” Godsey said.

The wreaths are paid for by sponsorships. You can buy them at anytime throughout the year for $17 on the Wreaths Across America.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.