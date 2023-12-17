Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame

By Victoria Bordenga and Steve Looten
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Everyone loves a cross town showdown, and Quincy High vs Quincy Notre Dame is always a big game to watch.

In the first quarter of this matchup, the Blue Devils forced nine QND turnovers.

QHS played a dominate game dropping 13 threes.

Camden Brown put up 18 points for QHS and Jace Allensworth had 13 for QND.

Final score: QHS 75, QND 49.

The Blue Devils are now 10-0 on the season and they’ll play at Springfield, Tuesday, December 19th.

QND falls to 5-4 and they’ll host Payson on Thursday, December 21st.

