Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Everyone loves a cross town showdown, and Quincy High vs Quincy Notre Dame is always a big game to watch.
In the first quarter of this matchup, the Blue Devils forced nine QND turnovers.
QHS played a dominate game dropping 13 threes.
Camden Brown put up 18 points for QHS and Jace Allensworth had 13 for QND.
Final score: QHS 75, QND 49.
The Blue Devils are now 10-0 on the season and they’ll play at Springfield, Tuesday, December 19th.
QND falls to 5-4 and they’ll host Payson on Thursday, December 21st.
