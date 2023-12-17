Day two of Rumble on the River: Camp Point, QHS and QND end their day with dubs

QUINCY (WGEM) - Day two of the 16th annual Rumble on the River, and there was a lot of great games to watch.

To start off, Camp Point Central took on Bowling Green in hopes to remain undefeated on the season.

Gavin Blewett led the team with 15 points and Drew Paben won MVP finishing with 14 points.

The Panthers would go on to defeat Bowling Green 50-37 and are now 8-0.

The Lady Raiders took on Troy for a game that came down to the very last second.

With 2.1 seconds left in the game, Marie Eversman shot a game winning jumper to secure Quincy Notre Dame the 51-49 victory over the Trojans.

Sage Stratton won MVP scoring 20 points.

QND is now 12-1 on the season.

The Lady Blue Devils were looking to bounce back from a Thursday night loss against East Moline.

For day two of Rumble on the River they took on Cairo.

Freshmen, Jada Brown won MVP for the game, putting up 20 points and 18 rebounds.

QHS beat Cairo 53-33 and are now 10-3 on the season.

