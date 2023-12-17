Hannibal’s Victorian Festival of Christmas features Holiday Home Tour

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - The magic of Christmas continues in Hannibal with the monthlong Victorian Festival of Christmas. Saturday night, six historic homes were open for the annual Holiday Home Tour.

Hundreds of people came out to explore the Widow Douglas Guesthouse (formerly the Hannibal Visitors and Convention Bureau), the Robards Mansion, the Eleanor Davis House, the Rose Cottage, the Bridgford House and the Garth Woodside Mansion.

“This is one of the first times that the Garth Mansion has been open to the public without needing to be a guest,” said tour volunteer Elise Blue. “Because it’s a bed and breakfast. It hasn’t been to the public for tours in quite some time.”

Blue said within minutes of opening, 20 people showed up to tour the 19th century structure.

“It’s awesome that people are this interested, coming out and visiting it again,” Blue said.

Organizer Dena Ellis said the holiday home tour is a sellout this year.

“I’ve had to make up some tickets that I’m selling now,” Ellis said. “So I think we’re going to have at least 200 people go through this year.”

Bringing a lot of people to town and more.

“It’s a good fundraiser for the Historic Hannibal Marketing Council,” Ellis said.

Ellis said proceeds go toward future festivals and beautifying downtown.

The Victorian Festival of Christmas will continue throughout the month.

