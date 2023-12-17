A local effort to stop underage drinking, alcohol purchases in Lee County

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Efforts to stop underage drinking in Keokuk will continue after The Best You Coalition recently received a Drug Free Communities grant that allocates $125,000 for five years to the organization.

The Best You Coalition was formed just before the pandemic by Iowa residents who recognized underage drinking as a problem. The Lee County branch, based in Keokuk, first received funding in 2021 and has worked with alcohol merchants ever since.

Each month, coalition members hold training to help merchants recognize the red flags of someone under the age of 21 trying to purchase alcohol. The Best You Coalition Project Director Amanda Rogers said the training has helped about 30 employees in the last year.

“If we can get everybody on the same page and ID’ing the same way across the board, they’re going to probably turn to fake ID’s next, so learning to spot a fake is really important, learning to properly check an ID is equally important as well,” Rogers said.

The Drug Free Communities grant, Rogers said, will make sure that efforts will remain focused specifically in Keokuk.

In October, Keokuk police conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks by sending someone between 18 and 20-years-old into businesses to try and purchase alcohol by using their own actual ID.

The checks resulted in seven businesses failing and 17 businesses passing the test. Eight other businesses were closed at the time of the checks.

Police Chief Zeth Baum said it’s being taken care of.

“We conduct compliance checks regularly throughout the year,” Baum said. “They’re taking the necessary steps to provide their staff with updated training.”

Breaking Iowa state law by selling alcohol to some who is underage results in a $1,925 penalty when committed by a licensee. A first time violation by the purchaser under 21-years-old can results in a $100 fine.

Sweet Sally’s Ice Cream Bar employees went through the coalition’s training in November. Bar manager Brett Thomure said he learned that there are far more than just one birth date on an Iowa ID.

“We have raised edges on our birthdays, some of them have raised edges on the signatures, Illinois is a little different than Iowa,” Thomure said.

Now, the establishment requires the coalition’s training of all employees.

“It’s a great refresher course of even for people who know what they’re looking for, so then nobody gets complacent,” Thomure added.

The Best You Coalition is currently trying to create a branch based in Fort Madison. The organization has a partnership with the Keokuk Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Rogers said they’ve also partnered with the youth leadership team at Keokuk High School as well as the Keokuk YMCA to discuss substance prevention, healthy relationships, vandalism and other topics.

The merchant training sessions are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. To register, contact The Best You Coalition by email at thebestyoucoalition@gmail.com. All training is free.

In 2022, 13.2 million people in the U.S. aged 12 to 20 reported having at least one drink in their lives, according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

