Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident

Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Quincy Police Department said they are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday night.

Police said they responded just after 11 p.m. to shots fired call in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Police reported that no one was injured and nothing was hit with a bullet.

According to police, no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens
Quincy Walgreens pharmacy temporarily closed
qnd
Sports Extra: Milestones in Iowa, Palmyra shines in Mendon, and other High School Basketball action
QHS vs QND
Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame
21 students graduated.
Class of 2023 Blessing-Rieman nursing students graduate

Latest News

A few ways to overcome “gym-timidation” is to go to the gym with a friend for moral support,...
Building confidence in the gym before the new year
Holiday Home Tour
Quincy Wreathes Across America
Garth Woodside Mansion
Hannibal’s Victorian Festival of Christmas features Holiday Home Tour