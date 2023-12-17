Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Quincy Police Department said they are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Saturday night.

Police said they responded just after 11 p.m. to shots fired call in the 600 block of Washington Street.

Police reported that no one was injured and nothing was hit with a bullet.

According to police, no one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

