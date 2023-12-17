Quincy Public Library raises funds for Mobile Library

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library is needing your help to ‘Bring the Bus Home’ for a Mobile Library.

A goal of $49,500 is needed to ensure the return of the Mobile Library for the winter of 2024. The library is seeking around $14,000 to be donated by early 2024.

Once $14,000 has been reached, any funds raised will be matched by the Tracey Family Foundation.

The Mobile Library’s 20 year absence is felt by residents who rely on this service for learning and enrichment.

“We are hoping to have a renewed focus on early literacy, outreach and serving our areas of population where there are increased barriers to access. Whether that’s economic barriers, social or geographic areas. We know that there is a large percentage of our service area that is not currently able to access library resources,” said Quincy Public Library’s mobile librarian Gina Miller..

The Mobile Library dates back to the 1960s and early 2000s, it was closed down due to budgeting issues and low usage.

The bus will feature a smaller selection of what can be found at the main library. However, the bus will feature much more than just books.

“We also hope to provide some digital literacy support. Do some one-on-one technology tutoring, offer some digital literacy classes, offer some story times off of the bus. We really are hoping to take our most popular services that patrons can access here at the main branch and put them on wheels for patrons who cannot get to us. We believe that library is more than just these four walls,” Miller said.

Early education locations such as daycares and preschools are some of the top priorities for the bus. The library also plans on stopping at community centers as well.

