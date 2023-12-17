Quincy Public Library raises funds for Mobile Library

Quincy Public Library raises funds for book bus
Quincy Public Library raises funds for book bus(WGEM)
By Garrett Bevans
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Library is needing your help to ‘Bring the Bus Home’ for a Mobile Library.

A goal of $49,500 is needed to ensure the return of the Mobile Library for the winter of 2024. The library is seeking around $14,000 to be donated by early 2024.

Once $14,000 has been reached, any funds raised will be matched by the Tracey Family Foundation.

The Mobile Library’s 20 year absence is felt by residents who rely on this service for learning and enrichment.

“We are hoping to have a renewed focus on early literacy, outreach and serving our areas of population where there are increased barriers to access. Whether that’s economic barriers, social or geographic areas. We know that there is a large percentage of our service area that is not currently able to access library resources,” said Quincy Public Library’s mobile librarian Gina Miller..

The Mobile Library dates back to the 1960s and early 2000s, it was closed down due to budgeting issues and low usage.

The bus will feature a smaller selection of what can be found at the main library. However, the bus will feature much more than just books.

“We also hope to provide some digital literacy support. Do some one-on-one technology tutoring, offer some digital literacy classes, offer some story times off of the bus. We really are hoping to take our most popular services that patrons can access here at the main branch and put them on wheels for patrons who cannot get to us. We believe that library is more than just these four walls,” Miller said.

Early education locations such as daycares and preschools are some of the top priorities for the bus. The library also plans on stopping at community centers as well.

RELATED: Quincy Library launches campaign to bring back Mobile Library after 20 years

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walgreens
Quincy Walgreens pharmacy temporarily closed
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Quincy renters turn to city for relief
Digging Deeper: Quincy renters turn to city for relief
21 students graduated.
Class of 2023 Blessing-Rieman nursing students graduate
QHS vs. QND
LIVE: QHS Blue Devils vs. QND Raiders basketball

Latest News

QHS vs. QND
LIVE: QHS Blue Devils vs. QND Raiders basketball
The ceremony honored 563 veterans today at the Quincy National Cemetery.
Wreaths Across America Ceremony held in Quincy to honor local veterans
Central Fire Station has Christmas open house.
Central Fire Station holds open house
On Friday afternoon, a commencement ceremony for 20 Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and...
Class of 2023 Blessing-Rieman nursing students graduate
Attendees could find themselves on fire truck rides around the block.
Central Fire Station holds open house