“She’s truly doing it out of a servant heart”: Keokuk teacher a candidate for Iowa Teacher of the Year

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Teachers are first and foremost educators, but one teacher in the Keokuk Community School District is being recognized for going above and beyond.

Hawthorne Elementary Physical Education Teacher Kate Della Vedova has been in the district since 2005, and now she can be honored as the best in Iowa. Every year, the Iowa Department of Education nominates one candidate from Iowa for the national Teacher of the Year distinction, and each school district may nominate an individual for state consideration.

KCSD has done the honor for three decades.

“She’s probably one of the most caring and generous people I’ve ever met, always going above and beyond, never seeking recognition,” said Hawthorne Elementary Principal Meghan Davis. “She’s truly doing it out of a servant heart, and that is something that describes her tremendously because she wants what’s best for everyone.”

Della Vedova began her career in education in Ottumwa, Iowa, before coming to Keokuk. She taught at the high school for five years before transitioning to elementary education.

“Seeing those kids be successful was really, I don’t know, it was neat to see them go on and do something with their life and grow up,” Della Vedova said.

Della Vedova said her time working at the YMCA with fitness and wellness coaches played a large role in her decision to become a teacher, but she also has a family history in education.

Her mother taught history, and a few other family members taught at the pre-school level.

“She liked her job, so it was nice to see someone who liked their job,” Della Vedova said.

Della Vedova’s favorite part of her job is her students. She said her teaching style is to make sure students have fun.

Davis has worked with Della Vedova for five years now and describes her as selfless.

“She’s constantly looking to ‘Where can I help, where can I intervene, ‘” Davis said. “During some of our Chief time, which is our intervention time, she provides some behavior and social groups with those kids, too.”

The Keokuk Teacher of the Year is selected on a rotating basis of elementary and secondary, with this year’s rotation landing on elementary.

The public and school districts were asked to nominate candidates with specific examples demonstrating each educator’s best qualities. Each nomination was submitted on a form and supporting letters from parents, peers, students and members of the community demonstrating the involvement and impact the nominee has had on education were accepted.

Click here to learn more about the Iowa Teacher of the Year Award.

