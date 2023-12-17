Tranquil on Sunday with a very blustery and cold start to the work week

QUINCY (WGEM) - Clouds will decrease on Sunday as winds remain light from the west. This will allow daytime highs to once again reach into the mid 40s. Sunday will be the perfect opportunity to finish doing any outdoor Christmas decorating. However, it’ll also be the perfect opportunity to make sure they’re properly secure.

Make sure to secure outdoor Christmas Decorations tomorrow! A cold front tomorrow night will increase wind gusts to near 40 mph through Monday morning. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

By Sunday night, a cold front will swing southward out of Canada, bringing not only colder air, but also windy conditions. Wind gusts will increase to near 30 mph by early Monday morning. Monday itself will begin with temperatures a couple of degrees below freezing and wind chills will hover near 20 degrees.

Winds may gust to gale force late Monday morning, keeping wind chill values in the 20s all day. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

While much of Monday will feature mainly sunny skies, very windy conditions will hold daytime highs just a few degrees above freezing. In fact, late Monday morning, wind gusts may approach 40 mph in some places. This means wind chills will not jump out of the mid 20s all day.

High pressure will develop to our east come Wednesday, which will shift winds to come from the south. This will allow daytime highs to flirt with 55 by the end of the work week. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Luckily, things quiet down for Tuesday and a nice warmup ensues by midweek. High temperatures will rebound back into the 50s on Wednesday and likely stay near there through next weekend. Therefore, Winter Solstice won’t feel too much like Winter, after all. A disturbance may track northeastward through the Great Plains and Midwest late Thursday evening and into Friday morning.

