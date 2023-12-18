Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean

A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.(Ventura County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENTURA CO., Calif. (Gray News) – A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them dangling off a cliff above the ocean over the weekend.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a post on Facebook the deputy was hit by a suspected drunk driver while responding to a call.

They said his cruiser “veered off the roadway, became airborne and landed on the large boulders near the shoreline below.”

According to authorities, the deputy was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

His partner Danny, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd, had a minor cut to his face.

The driver of the car that hit them was also taken to the hospital for treatment before being booked in jail for felony DUI.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
QHS vs QND
Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond
Winds may gust to gale force late Monday morning, keeping wind chill values in the 20s all day.
Tranquil on Sunday with a very blustery and cold start to the work week
During October alcohol compliance checks by KPD, seven businesses failed and 17 businesses...
A local effort to stop underage drinking, alcohol purchases in Lee County

Latest News

Quincy riverfront
Quincy City Council to decide whether or not to allow for $200K spending on riverfront development
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
Tips on how to make a professional comeback
FILE - Officials rescued 35 people who were stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in...
35 people rescued from broken ice on a lake