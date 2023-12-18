Former QHS, JWCC star Talton has front row seat to content creator’s prank

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jeremiah Talton had just checked out of the game and had taken a seat on the Lindenwood University bench.

As he took a breather, the most bizarre event transpired that the former Quincy High and John Wood Community College standout says he had ever seen on a basketball court.

“This guy wearing a LeBron James jersey tries to sub himself into the game,” Talton said Sunday, still amazed by what transpired during the Lions’ game at IUPU-Indianapolis on Saturday.

“It was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Internet content creator Austin Taylor, known as “Young Mantis” with more than 53,000 subscribers on X and YouTube, is an IUPUI alum and Indiana native.

Taylor went to the scorer’s table with 1:21 left in the second half while IUPUI guard Jlynn Counter was at the free-throw line.

He ripped off a warmup jacket and revealed a white LeBron James Miami Heat jersey, which matched the white and red Jaguars jerseys. But a coach quickly ran to the scorer’s table to stop him from going in the game.

He told IUPUI coaches he was with the Make-A-Wish Foundation and tried to check in as Josh Giddey, a reference to the Oklahoma City Thunder guard who is under investigation that he had intimate contact with an underage girl in 2021.

Taylor was mic’d up for the moment, where coaches and officials voiced their displeasure with the prank. Of course, a camera caught the whole moment as well across the court.

Taylor tried making funny comments but IUPUI coach Matt Crenshaw didn’t yell or push him off the court. Instead, he put his arm around him and walked Taylor off the court before security of the arena stepped in and removed Taylor from Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

At one point Taylor was heard screaming, “Free Draymond,” during the video in reference to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who was just suspended indefinitely by the NBA.

By Sunday night, Taylor’s social media prank had been viewed thousands of times thanks to the Internet.

“We saw this guy in sweats walking up to the scorer’s table and we were confused as to what was going on,” said Talton, a 6-foot-6 sophomore averaging 7.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

“Something’s not right here. Then their coach grabbed him and escorted him to a security guy. It was really confusing and happened so quick.”

Lindenwood held a slim lead at that point and Talton said the Lions coaching staff managed to keep the team focused.

“We were all cracking up about it on the bench and our coaches came down and told us we needed to stay locked in,” said Talton, who finished with eight points in 21 minutes.

“They made sure it didn’t become a distraction even though nobody explained to us what was going on.”

As for the game, IUPUI nearly rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half but Lindenwood (5-6) held on for the 73-67 victory, its first on the road. Lions forward Keenon Cole had a game- and career-high 26 points to power the Lions to their second victory in a row.

The first four minutes of play saw the Lions being led by Talton, who made his first three shots from the floor including two 3-pointers in scoring all eight of his points.

