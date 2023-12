Deaths:

Jean Marie Lubbe, age 90, of Quincy, died on Dec. 16 in her home.

Clayton J. Flick, age 32, of Quincy, died on Dec. 16 in his mother’s home.

Robert L. Hurst, age 61, of Mendon, died on Dec. 17 in his home.

Births:

There are no birth reports to report today.

