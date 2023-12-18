Keep an eye on your outdoor holiday decorations today

QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front will swing through the Tri-States this morning. This front will not bring us any rain or snow. However, it will help to create cold and windy conditions. Behind the front, northwesterly wind speeds and gusts will increase sharply. Sustained wind speeds of 15 - 25 mph with gusts of 30 - 40 mph are likely. Highs will be colder but not too far off from normal for this time of year. Highs will sit in the mid 30s. The brisk gusty winds will lead to wind chill values in the 20s though. We will have plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, the winds will begin to die down and skies will remain clear. This will lead to excellent radiational cooling conditions, meaning temperatures will be able to drop very easily. It looks to be the coldest night since November 28th. Lows will be bitterly cold in the teens.

Temperatures will remain the focus for tomorrow too. However, for a different reason than today. Winds will switch to the south and it will be slightly breezy. Gusts of 20 - 25 mph will be possible. Those winds and some sun will allow temperatures to warm to near 40°. While I am expecting sunshine, it looks like we will have a bit of some increasing thin, upper-level clouds. By tomorrow night, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 30s.

