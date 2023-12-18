Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home

605 Suter Street
605 Suter Street
By Josef Lawler
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST
PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The Palmyra Fire Department responded to a fire at 605 Suter Street on Monday afternoon after a call from a neighbor who described it as a propane heater fire in the garage.

Firefighters arrived on scene at 12:03 p.m. and determined immediately the home would be a total loss.

Fire Chief Gary Crane said that because of the wind, they wanted to prevent the fire from spreading next door.

“That wind really hampered us on this operation because it just kept pushing the fire through the whole house,” Crane said. “So, what might have started out was a small one in this garage and once it opened up a spot, the wind just took it right through the house.”

No residents were in the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

