New bill would require Chick-fil-A to be open on Sundays

People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza...
People line up to order fast food from a Chick-fil-A restaurant at the Iroquois Travel Plaza rest stop on the New York State Thruway in Little Falls, New York, on Friday, June 30, 2023.(Ted Shaffrey | AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – Any Chick-fil-A fan knows the chicken chain is closed on Sundays.

It’s a practice that’s been in place since Chick-fil-A first opened in Georgia in 1946.

But now, a bill has been introduced in New York that could affect Chick-fil-A locations at rest stops along Interstate 90 in New York state.

The new bill would require food services at transportation facilities and rest areas to remain open seven days a week.

The bill goes on to say that “While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant ... Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

So far, no comment from Chick-fil-A.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond
QHS vs QND
Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame
Winds may gust to gale force late Monday morning, keeping wind chill values in the 20s all day.
Tranquil on Sunday with a very blustery and cold start to the work week
During October alcohol compliance checks by KPD, seven businesses failed and 17 businesses...
A local effort to stop underage drinking, alcohol purchases in Lee County

Latest News

Rain looking likely
Odds of White Christmas are zero
High winds drive surf into a retaining wall in front of a residence in Mattapoisett, Mass. on...
Deadly storm batters Northeastern US, knocking out power, grounding flights and flooding roads
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Appeals court says Mark Meadows can’t move Georgia election case charges to federal court