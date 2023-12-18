Odds of White Christmas are zero

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are in for what will be a relatively cool start to your Tuesday. We’ve been a little spoiled with our warmer-than-normal temperatures this December. Those warmer-than-normal temperatures will ride right back into the region by midweek. Normally this time of the year we are talking about snowfall potential but as the forecast stands now, we are talking about rainfall potential. There is more than one shot at rain for the latter half of the week into the holiday weekend. That rain potential begins Thursday night and continues through Christmas day. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-50s. So this is not your typical near-Christmas forecast where we are talking about the potential for a white Christmas. Right now, I can tell you, the potential for a white Christmas is zero in the region. More than one chance of rain is a good thing for December though. The ground isn’t frozen just yet so any rain that does fall is fairly beneficial. We are on track for a normal rainfall amount for December. This is something we haven’t seen in quite some time with the drought conditions that have been in place across the region.

