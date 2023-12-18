Plainville man gets 12 years for possession of child pornography

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Plainville, Ill., man who pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography will spend 12 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

43-year-old Joshua Cress appeared in Adams County court for a sentence hearing Monday morning. Cress was originally charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, but pleaded guilty to a negotiated plea almost two months ago.

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Laura Keck asked Judge Tad Brenner to sentence Cress to the maximum, which was six years per count, each running consecutively.

Cress’ attorney, Deputy Chief Public Defender Chris Pratt, called Marilyn Hea to the witness stand. Hea oversees Cress’ sex offender counseling sessions on a weekly basis. She said she’s helped sex offenders with treatment for a decade.

Hea said the topics of each weekly session vary from consent to coping with depression and anxiety. She said Cress has attended these sessions since May.

“I have no new concerns regarding Mr. Cress,” Hea told Pratt. “He pays attention, he gives feedback to others that’s very positive.”

Hea said Cress never “passed” when it was his turn to speak to other members in the group session, claiming Cress has been very open and honest. She said her sessions don’t require a confession, but Cress has taken full responsibility.

“He’s not been hesitant at all,” Hea said.

Keck later argued that Cress was in possession of 80,000 pictures of child pornography. Keck said Cress photographed a minor in the family while she was sleeping, claiming Cress gave her pills to relax.

“He was actually producing child pornography of a family member,” Keck said.

Keck said the behavior had been going on for 15 years.

" ‘I need help,’ is one of the first things Mr. Cress told police,” Pratt later argued. “Mr. Cress has been nothing but cooperative. Mr. Cress has been open and honest with everyone. He told police he needed help, he sought out that help.”

Pratt said Cress did not distribute the images.

“One of the main goals of a sentence hearing should be and is rehabilitation,” Pratt told Judge Brenner. Pratt asked for a term of probation rather than time in prison.

“Will it make Mr. Cress more likely to cooperate with society’s rules or less likely?” Pratt asked.

Cress then pulled out a piece of paper and addressed the courtroom. he claimed he previously had no luck in finding help, leading him to believe there was no help at all. He said he wanted to continue his counseling to help himself and others in his situation.

Before making his decision, Brenner said Cress first had an opportunity to seek help in 2010 when a child saw him viewing the pictures, and another time when Cress’ wife noticed the pictures.

“It appears the conduct was escalating for several years,” Brenner said.

Brenner then sentenced Cress to 12 years. Cress gets credit for eight days served in the Adams County Jail.

