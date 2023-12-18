Quincy City Council to decide whether or not to allow for $200K spending on riverfront development

QUINCY (WGEM) - Monday night, Quincy City Council will vote whether or not to officially allocate $200,000 in TIF (Tax Increment Finance) funds towards riverfront development.

$200,000 is budgeted, but that doesn’t mean it can be spent.

“If the council allocates it, that money could be spent, it doesn’t say when it has to be spent or how it has to be spent, but it would be given the authority to spend that money,” said City of Quincy assistant planning director Jason Parrott.

In the last few months, the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation has made an effort to attain funding from the Adams County Board, which has already allocated $200,000, the Quincy Park Board, which previously tabled their funding and the City of Quincy.

Parrott said QRDC’s ask is simply to spur other organizations to also make a financial commitment.

Originally, QRDC’s plan was to begin developing the city’s riverfront by relocating the power lines to underground. The corporation has already received a $350,000 capital grant secured by Sen. Jill Tracy, but it has to be used by April 30, 2024 and is allocated towards the powerline burial.

During QRDC’s Nov. 30 meeting, the corporation tabled the powerline relocation project in favor of creating an amphitheater.

Now, the city is writing a request to the State of Illinois to see if they can reallocate the grant funds.

“We do not know yet if the State’s going to say yes or no,” Parrott said. “They could say ‘Yes this is [also] for riverfront development, so we would support you clearing the way of what is there to be able to have future riverfront development.’”

The amphitheater would replace the water pump station that sits next to the boat ramp.

“It could be in the next few days, it could be in the next few weeks, it’s something we’re putting together now,” Parrott said.

Click here to view the city’s riverfront master plan.

Click here to view Monday’s city council agenda.

