Quincy Treasurer to retire at the end of the year

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy’s Treasurer Linda Moore will be formally announcing her retirement at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Moore served as treasurer for over six years. She said that she has been considering retirement for a couple of years now and has been actively working on an exit strategy.

Part of that transition period has involved Moore training her replacement Kelly Stupasky.

Stupasky has worked in the banking and finance industry for 36 years.

He transitioned to City Hall in March and has earned his certification as a Public Funds Investment Manager.

“I think Kelly is well positioned,” Moore said. “He has great banking experience, he has good connections within the community, he knows properties. So, that knowledge will help in his working together with planning and development.”

Moore hopes the work that has been done with her time in office carries over to Stupasky’s time as Treasurer.

“To set us up for success, we have a very tight cash flow strategy to maximize our interest income. Every dollar we earn in income is a dollar we don’t have to tax,” Moore said, “So, that helps not only city hall, but it also helps our taxpayers.”

Stupasky said he is excited to carry on the work that Moore has put in throughout the years.

“To help the people of Quincy, the taxpayers, and be a good steward of their money and bring integrity and transparency as Linda has in that office. So that excites me,” Stupasky said.

Moore’s last day at City Hall is set for Dec. 31 with Stupasky stepping in on the first of the new year.

