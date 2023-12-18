Sunday Funday: College basketball hoop highlights

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy University took on Wayne State after the men came off a Saturday win against East-West University.

It was a back-and-forth game at first, but the Hawks were able to come out on top with a 66-55 win over Wayne State.

Zion Richardson led the team with 25 points and Nate Shockey followed with 15 points.

John Wood’s women’s basketball team got the win over Jefferson College 60-54.

The women won’t be back in action until Jan. 7 at Carl Sandburg College.

The men’s basketball team wasn’t as fortunate, they fell to Jefferson College 82-73.

Logan Robbins put up 15 points and Jakeb Wallingford had 12.

The Blazers are now 5-6 on the season.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.