What fast 988 response times mean for MO residents

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - If you are going through a mental health crisis, it’s important help is not far away.

The 988 crisis hotline has helped make a difference for people in need of help, and according to the Missouri Department of Mental Health, the average response time to a 988 call or text is 14 seconds.

Culver-Stockton College Psychology Department chair Dr. Kelli Stiles said it’s a stressful time of year for college students, with school work, finances, personal lives, and family lives which has led to cases of anxiety and depression. She said many of her students are aware of the 988 number and have used it. Stiles said having that quick access to help is a useful tool to help them when they are in crisis. She said students work to address any mental health problems before they hit that point.

“I had a student recently tell me it’s like getting your oil changed, you don’t wait until the car is out of oil and you hear the clanking and possible destroying your engine, you change the oil, you get it checked up periodically, so you do preventative,” she said.

She said students will use the number if it’s either late in the evening when everything’s closed, or if they reach a crisis point and need to talk to someone right away. She said college students like how easy it is to use.

Those quick response times mean a lot to someone reaching out, and during this time of year it’s very important help is available.

Dora Mitchell, a counselor for Advanced Counseling Services, said this time of year they see an increase in clients, as many as six to eight a day. She said during the holidays, clients tend to suffer more from depression and loneliness if they don’t have family or are away from them. She said there’s also stress due to finances if they over spend. She said this time of year also sees an uptick in drug and alcohol use to cope with it. She said it’s important when people reach out for help, they have someone to talk to quickly.

“They may have been in that crisis for a long time and have just gotten to the point where they decide that now’s the time they are gonna reach out for help and it maybe that split second that they decide that they are gonna reach out for help and if they don’t get an answer in a reasonable amount of time, that one time they reach out for help could be gone,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said that could result in someone not reaching out for help again because the one time they did, no one answered. She said depending on why they are calling, there’s also the risk they could do something rash which could harm themselves or others.

A common concern though is a lack of access to mental health help. Mitchell said a concern is when people do reach out to 988, there then comes what services are available in their area and if there’s enough providers. This applies to both in-person and telehealth. She said even telehealth services can have barriers if a person doesn’t have good internet access.

Stiles said when students reach out for help, there still are the challenges for connecting them to services, this is either due to financial barriers, or a lack of providers as there’s a shortage of mental health professionals locally, and nationally. They do work to try and connect them to what they need and telehealth has been very helpful with this.

Both said the 988 number is a good resource for people to have when they are in a crisis, and it can work to help connect them to what they need, or help them find something that can work for them.

