Wind and Winter-like chill opens the new work week, with a mild Winter Solstice

By Kyle Eck
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A cold front is sliding through the Tri-States and will pass through the region by sunrise Monday morning. Wind gusts will begin to ramp up out of the northwest overnight and by the time you head to work Monday morning, wind gusts may approach 35 mph.

Monday will start with very blustery conditions as wind gusts approach 30 to 40 mph.
Gale-force wind gusts will continue through early Monday afternoon, which will hold temperatures in the low to mid 30s all day. Wind chills will struggle to get out of the mid 20s through Monday afternoon, so be sure to wear a heavy coat as you head to work. One silver lining is that the region will see abundant sunshine.

Gale-force wind gusts will hold temperatures near freezing during Monday afternoon as wind...
If Monday is garbage pick-up day where you live, be prepared to chase after your garbage cans, as wind gusts late Monday morning may exceed 40-45 mph - more than enough to topple over loosely standing objects.

If Monday is garbage pick-up day, you may need to run to bring it back in the garage. Wind...
By Tuesday, we begin to see a pattern flip as winds begin coming from the south and southwest. This will begin our midweek warming trend, as well as an unsettled weather pattern. Daytime highs rebound to 50 degrees by Wednesday as we see increasing cloudiness. Winter Solstice itself will also be very fall-like as temperatures reach into the low and mid 50s. A few showers arrive late Thursday night and look to continue into Friday morning.

We have a few chances of showers between Friday and next Monday, and with daytime highs forecast to range between the low and mid 50s, a White Christmas is out of the cards for us this year.

