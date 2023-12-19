Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 19, 2023

By Quentin Wells
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Carrie Beaver

Kent Anderson

Logan Akers

Cheryl Ward

Dana Williamson

Paige Davidson

Alyssa Leapley

William Joseph Todd

Jaxson Hall

Tina Beiz

Barbara Carson

Ralph Bradshaw

Eppie Mason

Jenica Weerts

Gavin Iseminger

Gabby Iseminger

William Todd

Russ Fairchild

Don and Lois Harris

Joe and Janet Royer

Kevin and Karen Ruth Wellman

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shared Video

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 19, 2023

Updated: 3 hours ago
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 18, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 18, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 17, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 18, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries

WGEM News Today

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 17, 2023

Updated: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
WGEM News Today

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 17, 2023

Updated: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 17, 2023

Hospital Reports

WGEM Hospital Report

Hospital Report: December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 16, 2023

Hospital Reports

Hospital Reports

Hospital report: December 15, 2023

Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
December 15, 2023.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 16, 2023

Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:01 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com. Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.