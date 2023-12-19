Hannibal Public Library Receives $25,000

QUINCY (WGEM) - Today EDF Renewables presented a check of $25,000 to the Hannibal Free Public Library today for their “Raise the Roof” campaign. The initiative, which began in June 2023, has already garnered $50,000 in funds to address the library’s urgent need for a roof replacement.

The library, a cherished institution in Hannibal since 1901, is grappling with aging infrastructure issues, including hail damage to the skylight and parts of the roof deteriorating and leaking during adverse weather conditions.

Caitlin Greathouse, the Hannibal Library Director, expressed the significance of the funds, stating, “Keeping a roof on the library that’s been here for 120 years – I don’t think it gets more important than that. The generosity that EDF and Blattner have shown brings a tear to your eyes because there is goodness out there.”

The “Raise the Roof” campaign is an ongoing effort to raise $200,000 for the complete replacement of the library roof. Greathouse added, “We are just so appreciative. Hannibal has opened its hearts and wallets and have donated to us numerous times. They have just come together.”

Despite having raised $50,000, the library is determined to continue fundraising until the $200,000 goal is met. “We have to get the funds to start the project, and we are just not quite there at the time,” said Greathouse.

In addition to the $25,000 for the roof campaign, EDF Renewables contributed an extra $2,500, matched by Blattner, bringing the total to $5,000. These funds are allocated towards non-resident library cards, providing year-round access for everyone in a household for $60. Stephanie Miller, a Community Engagement Manager, emphasized the importance of community involvement, stating, “We want to be good stewards of the community where we build our projects, and so we heard about the Raise the Roof campaign and also some library memberships that were being expired and terminated and we wanted to make sure that everyone had access to the library, as the library is free library after all.”

Greathouse expressed gratitude towards the Hannibal community for their assistance and donations. The library is hopeful that insurance funds can be utilized to replace the damaged skylight. Donations for the campaign can be made at the Hannibal Public Library during normal business hours.

While the initial expected completion date for the roof was set for 2025, Greathouse emphasized the urgency, stating, “We don’t have the time to wait for that.” The library and the community remain steadfast in their commitment to preserving this historic institution for future generations.

