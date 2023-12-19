Hoops Highlights: QND holds off Lady Panthers comeback; Rumble On The River Continues

QUINCY (WGEM) -The most anticipated game of the night came right here in town at “The Pit”. Quincy Notre Dame welcomed in the Lady Panthers of Central/Southeastern. QND got off to a hot start and led 29-6 at the half behind 15 points from Sage Stratton. However, the CSE would storm back in the second half, but their comeback effort would come up just short as they fall to QND 35-31.

Rumble on the river continued into this evening. Monroe City swept their games vs Liberty, and Palmyra was able to pick up a victory over Payson.

