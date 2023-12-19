Hoops Highlights: QND holds off Lady Panthers comeback; Rumble On The River Continues

By Brendan Reidy
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -The most anticipated game of the night came right here in town at “The Pit”. Quincy Notre Dame welcomed in the Lady Panthers of Central/Southeastern. QND got off to a hot start and led 29-6 at the half behind 15 points from Sage Stratton. However, the CSE would storm back in the second half, but their comeback effort would come up just short as they fall to QND 35-31.

Rumble on the river continued into this evening. Monroe City swept their games vs Liberty, and Palmyra was able to pick up a victory over Payson.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond
QHS vs QND
Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame
Winds may gust to gale force late Monday morning, keeping wind chill values in the 20s all day.
Tranquil on Sunday with a very blustery and cold start to the work week

Latest News

sports
Basketball highlights 12-18
aneyas
The Luck of The Irish: Aneyas Williams commits to Notre Dame
Quincy University improves to 7-5 on the season.
Sunday Funday: College basketball hoop highlights
Sunday Funday: College basketball hoop highlights
QMG Play of the Week
QMG Play of the Week