Hospital report: December 19, 2023

Deaths:

Shirley Alita Caldwell Phelps, age 87, of Hannibal, died on Dec. 16 at the Maple Grove Lodge in Louisiana, MO.

David E. Brown, age 58, of Quincy, died on Dec. 17 in Blessing Hospital.

Laura J. Hopwood McDowell, age 73, of College Grove, TN, formerly of Hannibal, died on Dec. 16 in her home.

Births:

Kyle Ledbetter and Emily Lewis of Quincy welcomed a girl.

Cory Howland and Heather McCarter of Pleasant Hill, IL, welcomed a boy.

Andrew Ankrom and Erin VanCleve of Mt. Sterling, IL, welcomed a boy.

Craig and Megan Foley of Warsaw, IL, welcomed a girl.

Ardell Brown and Desiree Jones of Quincy welcomed a girl.

