JWCC to expand adult education offerings

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials at John Wood Community College said new resources will soon allow them to do more to help people find a new career in high demand fields.

Officials said they currently offer GED courses to adults in need at Bella Ease. President Bryan Renfro said a $207,484 from the Illinois Community College Board will allow them to offer Certified Nursing Assistant and truck driver training programs.

Bella Ease executive director Cheryl Williams said they partnered with John Wood in November of last year, and this opens up a lot of opportunities for their students and the community.

Renfro said this was the next step after offering the GED classes. He said they chose those courses because there are open jobs around the Tri-States, and this would help put workers into those jobs.

“It gives them the workforce skills needed to move into an entry level position, many of them can work while they continue the education,” Renfro said.

He said students will do the classroom work at Bella Ease, and then do labs and skills work at the college. He said the grant helps cover tuition as well as transportation for students as well.

K’lyn Muldrow, a Quincy resident and student in the program, said the GED program has helped her significantly, as she struggled in school due to anxiety. She said she wanted to get her GED so she can get into nursing like her grandma, and the classes soon to be offered can help her reach that goal.

She said this opens up a lot of opportunities for her, and other students.

“A lot of students that come here can’t get all the way out to the campus and it sucks for a lot of us because a lot of us want to go and a lot of use want to be able to take those classes as well and so it shows that they care about what we want to do also,” Muldrow said.

She said when the classes are available, she will sign up for the CNA class.

Renfro said if these programs go well, they want to offer other work skills programs at Bella Ease in the future. He said the courses could start in the summer, but potentially as early as the spring. He said right now they need to work on the schedule and curriculum.

