The Luck of The Irish: Aneyas Williams commits to Notre Dame

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -His recruitment went through Mizzou, Oregon, Tennessee, Alabama, and dozens of other top programs, and tonight, as expected, Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams stuck with his initial choice of Notre Dame.

After four solid years of being the ‘great catch’ for any of the Nation’s top college football teams, tonight Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams etched his name onto the list of players in the long-storied program at the university of Notre Dame.

“Just a feeling from the first time i went there to the last. the feeling’s always been the dame. it’s home”, said Wiliams.

Aneyas Williams is arguably the finest high school football player ever from our area. He ranked 32 in the history of Missouri high school football with 152 touchdowns, and in his four years, he rushed for over 42-hundred yards, and caught passes for more than 32 hundred more. He is Aneyas, only one name necessary, and he goes to a college where legends ae made. the four horsemen, Rockne, Montana, Paul Hornung, the Gipper.

Aneyas will be trading in his black and red, for blue and gold, and area fans look forward to can’t wait until August 31st, perhaps his first game, when Notre Dame travels to Texas A&M.

