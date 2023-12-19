NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope rings in the holidays with photos of Uranus

This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope...
This image of Uranus from NIRCam (Near-Infrared Camera) on NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope shows the planet and its rings in new clarity.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASA is ringing in the new year with images of Uranus from the James Webb Space Telescope.

The new images show details of the icy giant and fresh views of Uranus’ rings – including the extremely faint one closest to the planet.

According to NASA, the image expands on a two-color version that was released earlier this year, adding additional wavelength coverage for a more detailed look.

The new images reveal moons, storms and a seasonal north polar cloud cap.

The polar cap appears more prominent when the planet’s pole begins to point toward the sun, according to NASA.

Uranus reaches its next solstice in 2028, and NASA says astronomers are eager to watch any possible changes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
Quincy Police investigate shots fired incident
605 Suter Street
Monday afternoon fire destroys Palmyra home
Donald Erwin, 59, was last seen on Dec. 29, 2013. Police say Erwin's car was found nearly 10...
Car linked to Missouri man missing since 2013 found submerged in pond
QHS vs QND
Cross Town Showdown: Quincy High takes down Quincy Notre Dame
Winds may gust to gale force late Monday morning, keeping wind chill values in the 20s all day.
Tranquil on Sunday with a very blustery and cold start to the work week

Latest News

Missouri school's performance scores slightly decline since last year
A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk
Apple plans to suspend sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of its popular watch for...
Apple to stop some watch sales in the US. Here’s why.
Jonathan Majors, left, enters a courtroom at the Manhattan criminal courts in New York,...
Marvel, Disney drop actor Jonathan Majors after he’s convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend
Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.
Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say