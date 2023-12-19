One of Macomb’s oldest parks could soon get a facelift

MACOMB (WGEM) - One of Macomb’s oldest parks could get a facelift after the city council voted to solicit bids for a Chandler Park master plan Monday night.

Chandler Park sits exactly one block north of the McDonough County Courthouse, occupying the whole block directly across the train station. The block was donated to the city in 1879 by C.V. Chandler, a Civil War veteran and philanthropist.

Today, the park has a gazebo, two separate playground areas and several monuments, but City Administrator Scott Coker said it needs some upgrades.

The park is lined with block sidewalks, which Coker said needs replaced along with other ADA concerns.

Entering Monday’s council meeting, $50,000 had already been budgeted for the concept of a master plan.

“This planning process is probably six months, so that’ll take us into the summer, then we can start to apply for grants and look for funding to do this work whether it’s all at once or in stages,” Coker said.

The park is also home to numerous events including the summer farmer’s market, the Macomb Summer Concert Series, and Heritage Days.

Everything from the layout of the park to playground equipment, Coker said, will be looked at by the selected architect.

”When we have Heritage Days there we have a lot of vendors that set up, a lot of food vendors that need a lot of electrical, and a lot of times we have issues with that, so what do we need to do make the park reliable and good for everyone for the next 50 years,” he said.

Once renovations begin, Coker said it could happen all at once or in stages. Coker sent out requests on Tuesday.

